Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Viridian Therapeutics (VRDN) and Knight Therapeutics (OtherKHTRF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Viridian Therapeutics (VRDN) and Knight Therapeutics (KHTRF) with bullish sentiments.

Viridian Therapeutics (VRDN)

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. analyst Michael Higgins maintained a Buy rating on Viridian Therapeutics today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Higgins is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 39.7% success rate. Higgins covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Viridian Therapeutics with a $33.25 average price target, which is a 94.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, Oppenheimer also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $37.00 price target.

Knight Therapeutics (KHTRF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Tania Gonsalves maintained a Buy rating on Knight Therapeutics yesterday and set a price target of C$7.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.11, close to its 52-week low of $3.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Gonsalves is ranked #275 out of 7401 analysts.

Knight Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.56.

