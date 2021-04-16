Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Vir Biotechnology (VIR) and Xenon (XENE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Vir Biotechnology (VIR) and Xenon (XENE) with bullish sentiments.

Vir Biotechnology (VIR)

Needham analyst Joseph Stringer assigned a Buy rating to Vir Biotechnology today and set a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $45.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Stringer is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -7.3% and a 31.6% success rate. Stringer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, and Phathom Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vir Biotechnology is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $81.40.

Xenon (XENE)

Needham analyst Serge Belanger assigned a Buy rating to Xenon today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.00, close to its 52-week high of $21.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.0% and a 49.5% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and KalVista Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Xenon with a $27.00 average price target.

