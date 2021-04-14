Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Vincera Pharma (VINC) and Medios AG (OtherMEDOF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Vincera Pharma (VINC) and Medios AG (MEDOF) with bullish sentiments.

Vincera Pharma (VINC)

In a report issued on March 24, Geulah Livshits from Chardan Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Vincera Pharma, with a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $18.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Livshits is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 71.3% and a 66.9% success rate. Livshits covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Iovance Biotherapeutics, Crispr Therapeutics AG, and Intellia Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Vincera Pharma with a $33.00 average price target, implying a 75.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 10, LifeSci Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

Medios AG (MEDOF)

In a report issued on April 6, Charlotte Friedrichs from Berenberg Bank maintained a Buy rating on Medios AG, with a price target of EUR46.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Friedrichs is ranked #1107 out of 7451 analysts.

Medios AG has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $57.51, which is a 2456.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 31, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR50.00 price target.

