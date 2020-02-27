Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Viking Therapeutics (VKTX), Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (CYCC) and Menlo Therapeutics (MNLO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Viking Therapeutics (VKTX), Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (CYCC) and Menlo Therapeutics (MNLO) with bullish sentiments.

Viking Therapeutics (VKTX)

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Viking Therapeutics, with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.23, close to its 52-week low of $6.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.1% and a 45.5% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

The the analyst consensus on Viking Therapeutics is currently a Hold rating.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (CYCC)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein reiterated a Buy rating on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 44.2% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Proteostasis Therapeutics.

The the analyst consensus on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals is currently a Hold rating.

Menlo Therapeutics (MNLO)

In a report released today, Oren Livnat from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Menlo Therapeutics, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.98, close to its 52-week low of $2.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Livnat is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 46.1% success rate. Livnat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Taiwan Liposome Company.

Menlo Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.00.

