Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) and Teladoc (TDOC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) and Teladoc (TDOC) with bullish sentiments.

Viking Therapeutics (VKTX)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Derek Archila reiterated a Buy rating on Viking Therapeutics yesterday and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Archila is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 45.4% success rate. Archila covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Phasebio Pharmaceuticals.

Viking Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.29.

Teladoc (TDOC)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Wiederhorn from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Teladoc, with a price target of $250.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $186.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Wiederhorn is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.6% and a 75.6% success rate. Wiederhorn covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as The Ensign Group, Community Health, and HCA Healthcare.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Teladoc is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $255.61, representing a 37.2% upside. In a report issued on April 15, Needham also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $235.00 price target.

