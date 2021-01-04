Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Viewray (VRAY), Tiziana Life Sciences (TLSA) and Roche Holding AG (OtherRHHVF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Viewray (VRAY), Tiziana Life Sciences (TLSA) and Roche Holding AG (RHHVF).

Viewray (VRAY)

In a report released today, Marie Thibault from BTIG maintained a Hold rating on Viewray. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Thibault is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 61.7% and a 72.7% success rate. Thibault covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Establishment Labs Holdings, Varian Medical Systems, and Irhythm Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Viewray with a $4.50 average price target.

Tiziana Life Sciences (TLSA)

B.Riley Financial analyst Mayank Mamtani maintained a Buy rating on Tiziana Life Sciences today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.40, close to its 52-week low of $0.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.4% and a 48.8% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Tiziana Life Sciences with a $8.00 average price target.

Roche Holding AG (RHHVF)

In a report released today, Wimal Kapadia from Bernstein maintained a Buy rating on Roche Holding AG, with a price target of CHF360.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $339.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Kapadia is ranked #2625 out of 7182 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Roche Holding AG is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $415.09, which is a 18.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 21, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF400.00 price target.

