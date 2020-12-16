Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Viatris (VTRS), Qiagen (QGEN) and Innate Pharma (IPHA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Viatris (VTRS), Qiagen (QGEN) and Innate Pharma (IPHA) with bullish sentiments.

Viatris (VTRS)

Barclays analyst Balaji Prasad maintained a Buy rating on Viatris on December 14 and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $17.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 60.2% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Bausch Health Companies, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

Viatris has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.29, implying a 28.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 10, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

Qiagen (QGEN)

In a report issued on December 14, Pablo Cuadrado from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Qiagen, with a price target of EUR51.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $51.59, close to its 52-week high of $55.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Cuadrado is ranked #783 out of 7146 analysts.

Qiagen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $57.25, representing a 10.9% upside. In a report issued on December 9, Berenberg Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR52.00 price target.

Innate Pharma (IPHA)

Innate Pharma received a Buy rating and a EUR5.00 price target from Kepler Capital analyst Damien Choplain on December 14. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.27.

Choplain has an average return of 0.6% when recommending Innate Pharma.

According to TipRanks.com, Choplain is ranked #2768 out of 7146 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Innate Pharma with a $6.83 average price target, a 58.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 14, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.50 price target.

