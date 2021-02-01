Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Viatris (VTRS), Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Viatris (VTRS), Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) with bullish sentiments.

Viatris (VTRS)

In a report released yesterday, Elliot Wilbur from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Viatris. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $16.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.6% and a 45.6% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, and Flexion Therapeutics.

Viatris has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.60.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL)

Raymond James analyst Dane Leone maintained a Buy rating on Ocular Therapeutix on January 30. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $18.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.5% and a 65.6% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Adverum Biotechnologies, and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Ocular Therapeutix with a $28.25 average price target.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS)

In a report released yesterday, Steven Seedhouse from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Apellis Pharmaceuticals. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $44.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Seedhouse is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.9% and a 51.7% success rate. Seedhouse covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Apellis Pharmaceuticals with a $61.40 average price target, which is a 35.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 28, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $62.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.