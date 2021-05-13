Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Viatris (VTRS) and Beam Therapeutics (BEAM)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Viatris (VTRS) and Beam Therapeutics (BEAM).

Viatris (VTRS)

Barclays analyst Balaji Prasad maintained a Buy rating on Viatris on May 11 and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $15.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 52.5% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Bausch Health Companies, Pacira Pharmaceuticals, and Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Viatris has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.29, a 20.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 10, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

Beam Therapeutics (BEAM)

In a report issued on May 11, Gena Wang from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Beam Therapeutics, with a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $66.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Wang is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.3% and a 49.4% success rate. Wang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Crispr Therapeutics AG, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Beam Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $105.00, implying a 63.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 3, RBC Capital also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $85.00 price target.

