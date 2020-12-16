Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Veru (VERU), Palatin Technologies (PTN) and Sangamo Biosciences (SGMO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Veru (VERU), Palatin Technologies (PTN) and Sangamo Biosciences (SGMO) with bullish sentiments.

Veru (VERU)

In a report released today, Leland Gershell from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Veru, with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 44.3% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Milestone Pharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Veru is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $15.75, which is a 38.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 10, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

Palatin Technologies (PTN)

Canaccord Genuity analyst John Newman maintained a Buy rating on Palatin Technologies yesterday and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.41, close to its 52-week low of $0.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.5% and a 44.8% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Hutchison China MediTech, and Allogene Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Palatin Technologies is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $2.17, a 442.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $2.00 price target.

Sangamo Biosciences (SGMO)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Patrick Trucchio maintained a Buy rating on Sangamo Biosciences today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $12.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Trucchio is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 58.2% success rate. Trucchio covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Precision BioSciences, and Flexion Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sangamo Biosciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $18.50.

