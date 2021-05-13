Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Veru (VERU), MannKind (MNKD) and Viracta Therapeutics (VIRX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Veru (VERU), MannKind (MNKD) and Viracta Therapeutics (VIRX) with bullish sentiments.

Veru (VERU)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Buy rating on Veru today and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 57.7% and a 47.6% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings, Interpace Diagnostics Group, and HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

Veru has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.50, implying a 225.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 6, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $24.00 price target.

MannKind (MNKD)

In a report released today, Oren Livnat from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on MannKind, with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Livnat is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 47.5% success rate. Livnat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Verrica Pharmaceuticals, and Satsuma Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MannKind is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $6.50.

Viracta Therapeutics (VIRX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Robert Burns reiterated a Buy rating on Viracta Therapeutics today and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.2% and a 39.4% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Black Diamond Therapeutics.

Viracta Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.50.

