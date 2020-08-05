Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Veru (VERU), Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) and aTyr Pharma (LIFE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Veru (VERU), Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) and aTyr Pharma (LIFE) with bullish sentiments.

Veru (VERU)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Buy rating on Veru today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.2% and a 48.3% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Veru with a $8.50 average price target.

Corcept Therapeutics (CORT)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth reiterated a Buy rating on Corcept Therapeutics today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $15.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.3% and a 36.3% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Cellectar Biosciences.

Corcept Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.00.

aTyr Pharma (LIFE)

In a report released today, Hartaj Singh from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on aTyr Pharma, with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.7% and a 49.0% success rate. Singh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Strongbridge Biopharma.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for aTyr Pharma with a $8.00 average price target.

