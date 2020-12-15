Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Veru (VERU) and OncoCyte (OCX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Veru (VERU) and OncoCyte (OCX) with bullish sentiments.

Veru (VERU)

In a report released today, Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Veru, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.46, close to its 52-week high of $10.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 58.1% and a 49.4% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Veru is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $13.25, which is a 16.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 11, Brookline Capital Markets also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

OncoCyte (OCX)

In a report released today, Stephen Unger from Needham maintained a Buy rating on OncoCyte, with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.22, close to its 52-week high of $3.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Unger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 38.1% and a 73.5% success rate. Unger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Myriad Genetics, Thermo Fisher, and PerkinElmer.

OncoCyte has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.67.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.