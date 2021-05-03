Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX), Teladoc (TDOC) and Boston Scientific (BSX)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX), Teladoc (TDOC) and Boston Scientific (BSX).

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

In a report issued on April 29, Brian Skorney from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Vertex Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $252.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $218.20, close to its 52-week low of $202.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Skorney is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 50.9% success rate. Skorney covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Intellia Therapeutics, and Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $275.78, representing a 29.3% upside. In a report issued on April 16, RBC Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $265.00 price target.

Teladoc (TDOC)

Leerink Partners analyst Stephanie Davis reiterated a Buy rating on Teladoc on April 29 and set a price target of $266.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $172.35, close to its 52-week low of $147.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.2% and a 64.4% success rate. Davis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Computer Programs and Systems, Tabula Rasa HealthCare, and Nuance Communications.

Teladoc has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $247.00, representing a 45.9% upside. In a report issued on April 15, Needham also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $235.00 price target.

Boston Scientific (BSX)

Leerink Partners analyst Danielle Antalffy maintained a Hold rating on Boston Scientific on April 28 and set a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $43.60, close to its 52-week high of $44.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Antalffy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.9% and a 70.6% success rate. Antalffy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Tandem Diabetes Care, and Edwards Lifesciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Boston Scientific with a $49.25 average price target, implying a 12.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, Oppenheimer also assigned a Hold rating to the stock with a $47.00 price target.

