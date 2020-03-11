Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX), Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) and Perrigo Company (PRGO)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX), Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) and Perrigo Company (PRGO).

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

In a report released today, Alethia Young from Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a Buy rating on Vertex Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $275.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $230.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Young is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 51.2% success rate. Young covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vertex Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $266.33, representing a 17.7% upside. In a report issued on March 2, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $260.00 price target.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX)

In a report released today, David Lebovitz from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Syndax Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.87, close to its 52-week high of $12.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Lebovitz is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.4% and a 35.6% success rate. Lebovitz covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Blueprint Medicines, Ironwood Pharma, and Ascendis Pharma.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.67.

Perrigo Company (PRGO)

Wells Fargo analyst David Maris maintained a Hold rating on Perrigo Company today and set a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $49.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Maris has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -9.4% and a 31.2% success rate. Maris covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Bausch Health Companies, and Emergent Biosolutions.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Perrigo Company is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $59.50, representing a 18.9% upside. In a report issued on February 25, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $64.00 price target.

