Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX), Ocugen (OCGN) and Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX), Ocugen (OCGN) and Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) with bullish sentiments.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Vertex Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $275.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $216.77, close to its 52-week low of $202.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.0% and a 56.4% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Global Blood Therapeutics.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $273.80, which is a 28.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $347.00 price target.

Ocugen (OCGN)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth reiterated a Buy rating on Ocugen today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 35.5% and a 53.4% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Trillium Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ocugen with a $8.75 average price target, representing a 27.9% upside. In a report issued on June 3, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Michael King initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Intellia Therapeutics today and set a price target of $111.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $83.15, close to its 52-week high of $92.00.

According to TipRanks.com, King is ranked #487 out of 7547 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Intellia Therapeutics with a $88.40 average price target, implying a 10.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 28, Evercore ISI also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

