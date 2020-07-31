Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) and Veracyte (VCYT)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) and Veracyte (VCYT).

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Needham analyst Alan Carr assigned a Hold rating to Vertex Pharmaceuticals today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $279.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Carr is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.4% and a 41.9% success rate. Carr covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vertex Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $314.21.

Veracyte (VCYT)

Needham analyst Stephen Unger maintained a Buy rating on Veracyte today and set a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $33.21, close to its 52-week high of $33.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Unger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.5% and a 76.8% success rate. Unger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Myriad Genetics, Thermo Fisher, and PerkinElmer.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Veracyte with a $34.50 average price target.

