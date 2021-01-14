Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) and Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) and Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) with bullish sentiments.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

In a report issued on January 7, Brian Abrahams from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Vertex Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $264.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $227.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Abrahams is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 47.9% success rate. Abrahams covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $281.60, a 22.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 29, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $305.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)

In a report issued on January 7, Gregory Renza from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Global Blood Therapeutics, with a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $49.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Renza is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 21.1% and a 58.8% success rate. Renza covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, and Aprea Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Global Blood Therapeutics with a $87.55 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.