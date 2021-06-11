Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) and Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) and Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT).

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Oppenheimer analyst Hartaj Singh maintained a Buy rating on Vertex Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $305.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $194.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.0% and a 50.3% success rate. Singh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Opthea Limited Sponsored ADR, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Vertex Pharmaceuticals with a $267.05 average price target, representing a 37.6% upside. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $347.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)

In a report released today, Raju Prasad from William Blair maintained a Hold rating on Global Blood Therapeutics. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $40.54, close to its 52-week low of $34.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.5% and a 52.3% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Global Blood Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $83.90.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.