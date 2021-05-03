Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) and Clearside Biomedical (CLSD)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) and Clearside Biomedical (CLSD).

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

In a report issued on April 29, Cory Kasimov from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Vertex Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $279.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $218.30, close to its 52-week low of $202.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Kasimov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.9% and a 55.1% success rate. Kasimov covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vertex Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $272.58, representing a 25.5% upside. In a report issued on April 16, RBC Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $265.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Clearside Biomedical (CLSD)

In a report released today, Serge Belanger from Needham maintained a Hold rating on Clearside Biomedical. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 47.7% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and KalVista Pharmaceuticals.

Clearside Biomedical has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.