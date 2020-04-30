Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS).

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Credit Suisse analyst Evan Seigerman reiterated a Buy rating on Vertex Pharmaceuticals yesterday and set a price target of $298.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $247.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Seigerman is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 51.4% success rate. Seigerman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Aimmune Therapeutics, and Mirati Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vertex Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $279.85, representing an 8.6% upside. In a report issued on April 15, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $258.00 price target.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS)

In a report released yesterday, Tiago Fauth from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Apellis Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $34.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Fauth is ranked #3881 out of 6561 analysts.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $51.71, implying a 48.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Wedbush also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

