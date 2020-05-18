Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA), Outlook Therapeutics (OTLK) and Stoke Therapeutics (STOK)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA), Outlook Therapeutics (OTLK) and Stoke Therapeutics (STOK) with bullish sentiments.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Oren Livnat reiterated a Buy rating on Verrica Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Livnat is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.7% and a 41.5% success rate. Livnat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Verrica Pharmaceuticals with a $22.00 average price target, an 116.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

Outlook Therapeutics (OTLK)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Douglas Tsao reiterated a Buy rating on Outlook Therapeutics today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.72, close to its 52-week low of $0.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.6% and a 57.7% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Protagonist Therapeutics, and Minerva Neurosciences.

Outlook Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.00.

Stoke Therapeutics (STOK)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Debjit Chattopadhyay reiterated a Buy rating on Stoke Therapeutics today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $24.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Chattopadhyay is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 48.2% success rate. Chattopadhyay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Precision BioSciences, and Allogene Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Stoke Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $36.33.

