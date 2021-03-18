Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA) and Savara (SVRA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA) and Savara (SVRA) with bullish sentiments.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA)

Northland Securities analyst Tim Chiang maintained a Buy rating on Verrica Pharmaceuticals yesterday and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $17.28, close to its 52-week high of $18.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Chiang is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 54.9% success rate. Chiang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Pacira Pharmaceuticals, and Repare Therapeutics.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.75, a 43.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 4, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

Savara (SVRA)

Oppenheimer analyst Francois Brisebois assigned a Buy rating to Savara today and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Brisebois is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.2% and a 55.2% success rate. Brisebois covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Flexion Therapeutics, and Kala Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Savara with a $5.50 average price target, implying a 150.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, Piper Sandler also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

