Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Verona Pharma (VRNA) and Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Verona Pharma (VRNA) and Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT) with bullish sentiments.

Verona Pharma (VRNA)

In a report released today, Liana Moussatos from Wedbush maintained a Buy rating on Verona Pharma, with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.2% and a 62.2% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Verona Pharma with a $25.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Oncternal Therapeutics, with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 32.1% and a 73.4% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Protalix Biotherapeutics, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, and Oramed Pharmaceuticals.

Oncternal Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.