Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Vericel (VCEL) and Pfizer (PFE)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Vericel (VCEL) and Pfizer (PFE) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Vericel (VCEL)

In a report released today, Chad Messer from Needham assigned a Hold rating to Vericel. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $56.33, close to its 52-week high of $64.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 44.4% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Mereo Biopharma Group Plc, Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, and Aeglea Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Vericel with a $60.80 average price target, a 7.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Pfizer (PFE)

Leerink Partners analyst Geoff Porges maintained a Hold rating on Pfizer today and set a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $40.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Porges is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 47.8% success rate. Porges covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Theravance Biopharma.

Pfizer has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $42.20, which is a 5.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $39.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on PFE: