Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Vericel (VCEL) and IMV (IMV)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Vericel (VCEL) and IMV (IMV).

Vericel (VCEL)

In a report released today, Chad Messer from Needham maintained a Hold rating on Vericel. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 44.2% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

Vericel has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

IMV (IMV)

B.Riley FBR analyst Mayank Mamtani reiterated a Buy rating on IMV today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.5% and a 40.0% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

IMV has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.33, representing an 83.5% upside. In a report issued on February 10, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.50 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on IMV: