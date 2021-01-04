Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Vericel (VCEL) and Hologic (HOLX)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Vericel (VCEL) and Hologic (HOLX).

Vericel (VCEL)

In a report released today, Ryan Zimmerman from BTIG maintained a Buy rating on Vericel, with a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $30.93, close to its 52-week high of $32.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Zimmerman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.8% and a 61.5% success rate. Zimmerman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Staar Surgical Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Vericel with a $31.00 average price target.

Hologic (HOLX)

Needham analyst Michael Matson assigned a Hold rating to Hologic today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $73.12, close to its 52-week high of $77.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.9% and a 68.5% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Cardiovascular Systems.

Hologic has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $90.11.

