Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Veracyte (VCYT), Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) and Minerva Neurosciences (NERV)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Veracyte (VCYT), Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) and Minerva Neurosciences (NERV) with bullish sentiments.

Veracyte (VCYT)

In a report issued on May 11, Sung Ji Nam from BTIG reiterated a Buy rating on Veracyte, with a price target of $92.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $36.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Nam is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.6% and a 62.8% success rate. Nam covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Castle Biosciences, Fulgent Genetics, and Myriad Genetics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Veracyte with a $68.00 average price target, representing a 77.0% upside. In a report issued on April 26, Leerink Partners also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $75.00 price target.

Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA)

In a report issued on May 11, Robert Hazlett from BTIG maintained a Buy rating on Akebia Therapeutics, with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.29, close to its 52-week low of $2.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Hazlett is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 26.3% and a 44.6% success rate. Hazlett covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Intra-Cellular Therapies, Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, and TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

Akebia Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.33, representing a 134.5% upside. In a report issued on April 29, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

Minerva Neurosciences (NERV)

BTIG analyst Thomas Shrader maintained a Buy rating on Minerva Neurosciences yesterday and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.58, close to its 52-week low of $1.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Shrader is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.9% and a 40.8% success rate. Shrader covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Aldeyra Therapeutics, and Mersana Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Minerva Neurosciences is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $7.50, which is a 186.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

