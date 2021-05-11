Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Veracyte (VCYT), Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) and Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Veracyte (VCYT), Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) and Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS) with bullish sentiments.

Veracyte (VCYT)

In a report released today, Michael Matson from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Veracyte, with a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $42.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 66.1% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Cardiovascular Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Veracyte with a $69.50 average price target, a 60.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 26, Leerink Partners also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $75.00 price target.

Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce maintained a Buy rating on Akebia Therapeutics today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.90, close to its 52-week low of $2.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 38.1% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, and Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Akebia Therapeutics with a $7.60 average price target, a 149.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS)

In a report released today, Carl Byrnes from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Adamas Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $12.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrnes is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -9.2% and a 34.8% success rate. Byrnes covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Oncternal Therapeutics, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, and Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.25.

