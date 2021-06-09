Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: VectivBio Holding (VECT) and Biomea Fusion (BMEA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on VectivBio Holding (VECT) and Biomea Fusion (BMEA) with bullish sentiments.

VectivBio Holding (VECT)

LifeSci Capital analyst Patrick Dolezal initiated coverage with a Buy rating on VectivBio Holding on May 4 and set a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $16.23, close to its 52-week low of $12.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Dolezal is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.4% and a 41.9% success rate. Dolezal covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adverum Biotechnologies, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on VectivBio Holding is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $25.50, a 59.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 4, Credit Suisse also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

Biomea Fusion (BMEA)

In a report issued on May 27, Gavin Scott from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Biomea Fusion, with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $20.50.

Biomea Fusion has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.33.

