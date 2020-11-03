Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: VBI Vaccines (VBIV), Premier (PINC) and Steris (STE)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on VBI Vaccines (VBIV), Premier (PINC) and Steris (STE).

VBI Vaccines (VBIV)

Raymond James analyst Steven Seedhouse maintained a Buy rating on VBI Vaccines yesterday and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Seedhouse is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 42.9% success rate. Seedhouse covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for VBI Vaccines with a $6.75 average price target, which is a 187.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 26, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Premier (PINC)

Raymond James analyst John Ransom reiterated a Buy rating on Premier yesterday and set a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $33.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Ransom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 59.9% success rate. Ransom covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Acadia Healthcare, Tenet Healthcare, and Community Health.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Premier with a $35.44 average price target, representing a 6.8% upside. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $37.00 price target.

Steris (STE)

Raymond James analyst Lawrence Keusch maintained a Hold rating on Steris yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $181.57, close to its 52-week high of $192.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Keusch is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 54.0% success rate. Keusch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Baxter International, and Intuitive Surgical.

Steris has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $200.00, which is a 12.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Needham also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.