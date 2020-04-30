Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Vaxart (VXRT), Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) and Krystal Biotech (KRYS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Vaxart (VXRT), Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) and Krystal Biotech (KRYS) with bullish sentiments.

Vaxart (VXRT)

In a report released today, Vernon Bernardino from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Vaxart, with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernardino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 36.4% success rate. Bernardino covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Achieve Life Sciences, Miragen Therapeutics, and Can-Fite BioPharma.

Vaxart has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.00.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White maintained a Buy rating on Karyopharm Therapeutics today and set a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $23.10.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.6% and a 51.8% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, TRACON Pharmaceuticals, and Syndax Pharmaceuticals.

Karyopharm Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.71.

Krystal Biotech (KRYS)

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Krystal Biotech, with a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $49.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.5% and a 43.7% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Krystal Biotech has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $81.00.

