Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Vaxart (VXRT), Bausch Health Companies (BHC) and Aslan Pharmaceuticals (ASLN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Vaxart (VXRT), Bausch Health Companies (BHC) and Aslan Pharmaceuticals (ASLN) with bullish sentiments.

Vaxart (VXRT)

In a report released today, Vernon Bernardino from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Vaxart, with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernardino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.4% and a 35.0% success rate. Bernardino covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Citius Pharmaceuticals, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, and Phio Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Vaxart with a $19.50 average price target, representing a 141.6% upside. In a report issued on September 8, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

Bausch Health Companies (BHC)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Bausch Health Companies, with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.4% and a 45.7% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Biospecifics Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Bausch Health Companies with a $29.57 average price target.

Aslan Pharmaceuticals (ASLN)

In a report released today, Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Aslan Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.50, close to its 52-week low of $0.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 36.2% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

Aslan Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.00.

