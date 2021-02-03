Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Vaxart (VXRT) and Atossa Therapeutics (ATOS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Vaxart (VXRT) and Atossa Therapeutics (ATOS) with bullish sentiments.

Vaxart (VXRT)

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 45.3% and a 63.8% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Vaxart with a $17.67 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Atossa Therapeutics (ATOS)

In a report released yesterday, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group assigned a Buy rating to Atossa Therapeutics, with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.11.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 64.3% and a 65.9% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, and SELLAS Life Sciences Group.

Atossa Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.