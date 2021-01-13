Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Vascular Biogenics (VBLT), Checkpoint Therapeutics (CKPT) and Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Vascular Biogenics (VBLT), Checkpoint Therapeutics (CKPT) and Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) with bullish sentiments.

Vascular Biogenics (VBLT)

Oppenheimer analyst Kevin DeGeeter maintained a Buy rating on Vascular Biogenics today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.33, close to its 52-week high of $2.46.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 57.6% and a 62.2% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Vascular Biogenics with a $3.92 average price target.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (CKPT)

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Checkpoint Therapeutics, with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 41.0% and a 66.8% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Checkpoint Therapeutics with a $17.00 average price target.

Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Sorrento Therapeutics today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.9% and a 69.5% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Protalix Biotherapeutics, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, and Oramed Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sorrento Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $30.00.

