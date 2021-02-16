Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Vascular Biogenics (VBLT) and United Therapeutics (UTHR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Vascular Biogenics (VBLT) and United Therapeutics (UTHR) with bullish sentiments.

Vascular Biogenics (VBLT)

Oppenheimer analyst Kevin DeGeeter maintained a Buy rating on Vascular Biogenics yesterday and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.55.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 71.3% and a 67.5% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, and Cellectar Biosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Vascular Biogenics with a $4.50 average price target.

United Therapeutics (UTHR)

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.3% and a 50.6% success rate. Singh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Strongbridge Biopharma, and Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for United Therapeutics with a $220.67 average price target, representing a 30.6% upside. In a report issued on February 1, H.C. Wainwright also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $195.00 price target.

