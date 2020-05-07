Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Vascular Biogenics (VBLT) and MyoKardia (MYOK)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Vascular Biogenics (VBLT) and MyoKardia (MYOK) with bullish sentiments.

Vascular Biogenics (VBLT)

Oppenheimer analyst Kevin DeGeeter maintained a Buy rating on Vascular Biogenics today and set a price target of $2.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.30.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.4% and a 45.1% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, Molecular Templates, and Cidara Therapeutics.

Vascular Biogenics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.56.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

MyoKardia (MYOK)

In a report released yesterday, Martin Auster from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on MyoKardia, with a price target of $82.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $62.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Auster is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.9% and a 51.1% success rate. Auster covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MyoKardia is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $89.50, a 34.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $87.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on MYOK: