Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Vascular Biogenics (VBLT) and Moderna (MRNA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Vascular Biogenics (VBLT) and Moderna (MRNA) with bullish sentiments.

Vascular Biogenics (VBLT)

In a report released today, Kevin DeGeeter from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Vascular Biogenics, with a price target of $2.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.16.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.7% and a 53.7% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vascular Biogenics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $3.75, a 212.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, JonesTrading also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $3.75 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Moderna (MRNA)

In a report released today, Alan Carr from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Moderna, with a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $97.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Carr is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.5% and a 46.3% success rate. Carr covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Moderna is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $109.50, implying a 9.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 5, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $108.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on MRNA: