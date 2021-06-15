Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Vascular Biogenics (VBLT) and Clearside Biomedical (CLSD)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Vascular Biogenics (VBLT) and Clearside Biomedical (CLSD) with bullish sentiments.

Vascular Biogenics (VBLT)

Chardan Capital analyst Geulah Livshits reiterated a Buy rating on Vascular Biogenics today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Livshits is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 72.9% and a 69.9% success rate. Livshits covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Adverum Biotechnologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vascular Biogenics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $5.50, representing a 137.1% upside. In a report issued on June 3, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

Clearside Biomedical (CLSD)

JMP Securities analyst Jonathan Wolleben maintained a Buy rating on Clearside Biomedical today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Wolleben is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 28.4% and a 55.6% success rate. Wolleben covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Strongbridge Biopharma, and Larimar Therapeutics.

Clearside Biomedical has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.00, implying a 100.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 2, Wedbush also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

