Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Varian Medical Systems (VAR), Siemens Healthineers AG (OtherSEMHF) and Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Varian Medical Systems (VAR), Siemens Healthineers AG (SEMHF) and Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM).

Varian Medical Systems (VAR)

In a report released today, Michael Petusky from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on Varian Medical Systems, with a price target of $138.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $114.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Petusky is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.1% and a 43.9% success rate. Petusky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Merit Medical Systems, US Physical Therapy, and Anika Therapeutics.

Varian Medical Systems has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $126.63, a 14.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, BTIG also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $133.00 price target.

Siemens Healthineers AG (SEMHF)

In a report released today, Wasi Rizvi from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Siemens Healthineers AG, with a price target of EUR40.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $44.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Rizvi is ranked #1544 out of 6520 analysts.

Siemens Healthineers AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $41.60, a -6.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, Kepler Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR40.00 price target.

Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM)

Leerink Partners analyst Mani Foroohar maintained a Buy rating on Adverum Biotechnologies today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Foroohar is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 60.9% success rate. Foroohar covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, and Dicerna Pharma.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Adverum Biotechnologies with a $19.75 average price target, a 64.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, Goldman Sachs also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

