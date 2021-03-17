Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Vaccinex (VCNX), Cue Biopharma (CUE) and OncoCyte (OCX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Vaccinex (VCNX), Cue Biopharma (CUE) and OncoCyte (OCX) with bullish sentiments.

Vaccinex (VCNX)

Oppenheimer analyst Leland Gershell assigned a Buy rating to Vaccinex today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.7% and a 47.2% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Vaccinex with a $7.00 average price target.

Cue Biopharma (CUE)

In a report released today, Mark Breidenbach from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Cue Biopharma, with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $14.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Breidenbach is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.4% and a 47.2% success rate. Breidenbach covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Cue Biopharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $31.00, a 103.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Berenberg Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

OncoCyte (OCX)

Needham analyst Michael Matson initiated coverage with a Buy rating on OncoCyte today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.7% and a 72.2% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Cardiovascular Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for OncoCyte with a $7.67 average price target.

