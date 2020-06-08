Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: US Physical Therapy (USPH) and Dicerna Pharma (DRNA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on US Physical Therapy (USPH) and Dicerna Pharma (DRNA) with bullish sentiments.

US Physical Therapy (USPH)

Barrington analyst Michael Petusky maintained a Buy rating on US Physical Therapy today and set a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $86.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Petusky is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 52.5% success rate. Petusky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Varian Medical Systems, Merit Medical Systems, and Anika Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for US Physical Therapy with a $82.00 average price target.

Dicerna Pharma (DRNA)

In a report released today, Mayank Mamtani from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Dicerna Pharma, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $20.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.3% and a 48.4% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Dicerna Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.83.

