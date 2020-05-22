Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: US Physical Therapy (USPH) and Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on US Physical Therapy (USPH) and Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) with bullish sentiments.

US Physical Therapy (USPH)

Barrington analyst Michael Petusky maintained a Buy rating on US Physical Therapy today and set a price target of $84.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $75.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Petusky is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.7% and a 45.5% success rate. Petusky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Varian Medical Systems, Merit Medical Systems, and Anika Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for US Physical Therapy with a $100.00 average price target.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)

In a report released today, Serge Belanger from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Collegium Pharmaceutical, with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $22.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 50.8% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Collegium Pharmaceutical is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $32.00, implying a 45.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 11, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $31.00 price target.

