Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: US Physical Therapy (USPH) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on US Physical Therapy (USPH) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN).

US Physical Therapy (USPH)

Barrington analyst Michael Petusky initiated coverage with a Buy rating on US Physical Therapy today and set a price target of $116.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $94.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Petusky is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.4% and a 52.2% success rate. Petusky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Varian Medical Systems, Merit Medical Systems, and Anika Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on US Physical Therapy is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $101.00.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)

Oppenheimer analyst Leland Gershell maintained a Hold rating on BioMarin Pharmaceutical today and set a price target of $84.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $75.05, close to its 52-week low of $68.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.4% and a 37.9% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Corbus Pharmaceuticals, and Anchiano Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for BioMarin Pharmaceutical with a $111.71 average price target.

