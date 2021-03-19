Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Urogen Pharma (URGN), TELA Bio (TELA) and Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (CMPI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Urogen Pharma (URGN), TELA Bio (TELA) and Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (CMPI) with bullish sentiments.

Urogen Pharma (URGN)

Jefferies analyst Chris Howerton maintained a Buy rating on Urogen Pharma yesterday and set a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $18.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Howerton is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -3.1% and a 36.8% success rate. Howerton covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Harmony Biosciences Holdings, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Viridian Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Urogen Pharma with a $42.25 average price target, representing a 104.7% upside. In a report issued on March 16, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $57.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TELA Bio (TELA)

In a report released yesterday, Anthony Petrone from Jefferies reiterated a Buy rating on TELA Bio, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Petrone is ranked #1359 out of 7396 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for TELA Bio with a $19.33 average price target.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (CMPI)

Jefferies analyst Maury Raycroft maintained a Buy rating on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Raycroft is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.0% and a 41.8% success rate. Raycroft covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, and Atara Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals with a $19.00 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.