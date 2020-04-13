Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Urogen Pharma (URGN), Aslan Pharmaceuticals (ASLN) and BioNTech SE (BNTX)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Urogen Pharma (URGN), Aslan Pharmaceuticals (ASLN) and BioNTech SE (BNTX).

Urogen Pharma (URGN)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Urogen Pharma today and set a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $21.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.1% and a 32.6% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Biospecifics Technologies, and Springworks Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Urogen Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $44.50, implying an 118.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 5, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

Aslan Pharmaceuticals (ASLN)

In a report released today, Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Aslan Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.19, close to its 52-week low of $0.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.0% and a 38.9% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as HTG Molecular Diagnostics, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Stealth Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aslan Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $5.00.

BioNTech SE (BNTX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Robert Burns reiterated a Hold rating on BioNTech SE today and set a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $45.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.4% and a 70.6% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Springworks Therapeutics, and CytomX Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for BioNTech SE with a $42.00 average price target.

