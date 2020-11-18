Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Urogen Pharma (URGN) and Cue Biopharma (CUE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Urogen Pharma (URGN) and Cue Biopharma (CUE) with bullish sentiments.

Urogen Pharma (URGN)

Oppenheimer analyst Leland Gershell maintained a Buy rating on Urogen Pharma yesterday and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $22.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.6% and a 39.7% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Urogen Pharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $38.80, which is a 72.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 9, Stifel Nicolaus also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $46.00 price target.

Cue Biopharma (CUE)

In a report released yesterday, Mark Breidenbach from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Cue Biopharma, with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $11.55, close to its 52-week low of $8.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Breidenbach is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.5% and a 45.1% success rate. Breidenbach covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Arvinas Holding Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cue Biopharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $31.67.

