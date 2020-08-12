Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Urogen Pharma (URGN) and Baudax Bio (BXRX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Urogen Pharma (URGN) and Baudax Bio (BXRX) with bullish sentiments.

Urogen Pharma (URGN)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Urogen Pharma, with a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $24.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 33.9% and a 58.7% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Biospecifics Technologies.

Urogen Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $45.00, representing a 69.2% upside. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $48.00 price target.

Baudax Bio (BXRX)

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.8% and a 49.2% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Baudax Bio is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.00.

