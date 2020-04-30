Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Universal Health (UHS), Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals (CNST)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Universal Health (UHS), Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals (CNST) with bullish sentiments.

Universal Health (UHS)

RBC Capital analyst Frank Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Universal Health on April 28 and set a price target of $145.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $107.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Morgan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 62.2% success rate. Morgan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Fresenius Medical Care, Genesis Healthcare, and Acadia Healthcare.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Universal Health with a $130.00 average price target, implying a 20.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $150.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH)

In a report issued on April 28, Christopher Marai from Nomura maintained a Buy rating on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $84.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $58.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Marai is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 1.9% and a 48.5% success rate. Marai covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals with a $69.13 average price target, which is a 22.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, JonesTrading also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (CNST)

RBC Capital analyst Brian Abrahams maintained a Buy rating on Constellation Pharmaceuticals on April 28 and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $35.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Abrahams is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.9% and a 56.1% success rate. Abrahams covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Proteostasis Therapeutics, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Constellation Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $48.71.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.