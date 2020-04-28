Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Universal Health (UHS) and Teladoc (TDOC)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Universal Health (UHS) and Teladoc (TDOC).

Universal Health (UHS)

Credit Suisse analyst A.J. Rice maintained a Buy rating on Universal Health yesterday and set a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $106.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Rice is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.6% and a 55.3% success rate. Rice covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Genesis Healthcare, Acadia Healthcare, and Community Health.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Universal Health with a $131.80 average price target, which is a 27.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $145.00 price target.

Teladoc (TDOC)

In a report released today, Jailendra Singh from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Teladoc, with a price target of $152.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $180.69, close to its 52-week high of $203.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.7% and a 54.5% success rate. Singh covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, and Owens & Minor.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Teladoc is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $147.30, which is a -24.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 14, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $140.00 price target.

